[‘Chelsea are not a major crew or a steady club’ – Hakim Ziyech transfer questioned by ex-Ajax ace Andy van der Meyde]

Former Netherlands ahead Andy van der Meyde has questioned Hakim Ziyech’s decision to join Chelsea.

Past week, the Blues conquer off opposition from Manchester United and Arsenal to agree a £33.6million deal to indication the Moroccan ahead from Ajax.

Getty Photos – Getty Chelsea have signed Ziyech and he will join the Blues in the summer

Ziyech, who has netted 38 plans in 108 appearances for the Amsterdam club, will turn out to be Frank Lampard’s to start with signing because he took demand at Stamford Bridge and he will be part of the club in the summer season.

And Van der Meyde, who performed in the Leading League with Everton from 2005-2009, thinks Ziyech deserves a massive shift but has questioned whether his transfer to Chelsea is the ideal action in his vocation.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Van der Meyde has questioned why Ziyech agreed to sign up for Chelsea

“It’s time for him to depart. Hakim is completely ready, he has to acquire the upcoming step,” Van der Meyde explained to Dutch outlet VTBL.

“The Eredivise is a schooling occasion for Ziyech. It helps make feeling that he wanting for a new workforce. You need to have that as a leading athlete.

“I just did not anticipate him to go to Chelsea. I do not think it is a top rated group nor a steady club. I would have envisioned Bayern Munich or a person of that dimension.

out of retirement

Southampton flop Dani Osvaldo plays his 1st match in four several years Shiny Upcoming

‘The long term is bright for Arsenal, and I’m saying that as a Tottenham fan’ MNF thriller

Chelsea vs Male United stay stream: How to check out Leading League fixture legend

Man United players carrying black armbands from Chelsea in memory of Munich hero exposed

The huge revenue De Bruyne could miss out on if he stays at Guy Town right after Euro ban deserved

‘You have to regard the rules’ – Wenger reacts to Guy City’s Champions League ban ultimatum

Man United advised Bournemouth they have ’15 minutes to take £25m give for King’ Sufficient

‘Disgraceful, outside of a joke’ – Morrison responds to Ramage and Marega racism storms threads

Early glimpse for Tottenham enthusiasts see what Mourinho’s males will seem like future year go forward

Barca permitted to indicator striker outside the house of window and ex-Arsenal flop on radar

“Of program, it could be that the hierarchy beneath Liverpool changes if Manchester Town are actually punished [by UEFA] and maybe Chelsea will gain from it and they will play for the major trophies, but then yet again, if they participate in, I really do not assume: “Wow, I’ll stay at dwelling and watch”.’

Blues chiefs tried out to sign Ziyech in the January window but the Eredivisie champions had been unwilling to promote their talisman without the need of acquiring a substitution.

However, Lampard admitted he was delighted to get a offer over the line for the forward.

“Well I think he is a fantastic player and initial arrived into my eye line during their operate in the Champions League final period,” the Blues boss explained.

“He was just one of their standout players against Tottenham, of system. And then we’ve appear up against him twice this time so I know a large amount about him.

“I know his qualities, he has a good left foot, commonly performs off the right but can play at the rear of the entrance guy.

“And when you seem at us this time there are perhaps online games wherever we have struggled to unlock the doorway.

“He is a participant we hope can carry that bit of creativeness, bring a thing distinct, he scores aims and gets helps.”