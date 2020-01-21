Chelsea boss about rumors about Edinson Cavani, transfer window current, preview of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has refused to rule out a move for Parisian Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

The blues can finally make transfers after the FIFA transfer ban was halved in front of two windows by the sports arbitration panel.

If Atletico Madrid is interested, Cavani has made an official transfer request to the PSG officials. His current agreement expires in the summer.

Frank Lampard spoke to the media before the game against Arsenal

However, Lampard refused to suppress the rumors of a 32-year-old switch at his press conference before competing against Arsenal.

When asked if he was interested in the player, Lampard said: “He is a great player. I played against him and I have always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goal balance speaks for itself.

While bringing players to Stamford Bridge is obviously a priority, the former derby boss is also aware that players are leaving West London.

Victor Moses is due to switch to Inter at Fenerbahce after the first half of the season, and Lampard admitted that the winger may be flying off Stamford Bridge again.

Despite Chelsea defeat, Frank Lampard sees no transfers in January

“With Victor Moses, he’s obviously returning from his loan to go somewhere else, and these conversations are ongoing,” said Lampard.

The former English international also discussed other topics during his press conference. and you can read the best parts below …

Via Edinson Cavani and possible transfers in

“I don’t know exactly what the situation is, so we’ll see. He’s an experienced player, but so are many other players.

Cavani has been associated with a move to Atletico Madrid and now Chelsea

“I think we are young and we know the transitions. I don’t necessarily look away from the idea of ​​bringing in experiences.

“Because the young players sometimes need a little help, and if that’s the case, it can help us.”

On Mikel Arteta

“This league is so competitive. I know that they are a good team with good players. There was a change when Arteta came, we have to be careful and do our best.

“Its effect is very quick and sudden – we felt like we played it for the first time. He’ll want a lot more time. He is a good trainer and he will have time. “

Lampard praised Arsenal’s counterpart Mikel Arteta

Marcus Rashford’s injury

“You can’t criticize a manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] for that. Looking back is a nice thing.

“If there are problems, you have to make decisions. I’ve heard that managers are scheduled to play a second string, and now managers are scheduled to play in the FA Cup.

“You can’t have it both ways.”

Marcus Rashford could still be out months after his last injury setback

On Kepa to Newcastle game

“I will always defend all players – the goalkeepers also hold up their hands. Sometimes he made good saves, sometimes he felt he should do better.

“I did not have a direct conversation with him. I am sensitive to the fact that they are scrutinized.

“It’s the same for every player. I try to push them like everyone else.

“He is a good goalkeeper. There have been times when he saved us points. “

Kepa let Isaac Hayden’s header slide past him

On Reece James’ injury

“He has an injury to the back of his knee, but it is not as bad as it could have been, or we might have thought at first.

“He’s in a fight for tomorrow, but it will be a tight matter to see how it calms down over the next 24 hours.”

James is reportedly not on the sideline for a long period of time

When asked if he feared the worst when James solved the problem in St. James’ Park, Lampard added, “Yes, a little bit because he had injuries earlier in the season. But now it doesn’t seem as bad as it could have been.

“I won’t necessarily count my chickens, but hopefully he’ll be fine tomorrow, and if not, then at the weekend.”