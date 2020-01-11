Chelsea boss admits that Olivier Giroud could leave the club this month

Loading...

Frank Lampard has indicated that Olivier Giroud may leave Chelsea this month, even if he doesn’t sign a replacement for the French.

The international giants of the A series do everything they can to get the experienced front man on the go. Giroud’s agent sees itself as an interlocutor with Inter.

Giroud was associated with a move to Serie A in January

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte absolutely wants to be reunited with the World Cup winner. Despite reports indicating that a switch has been agreed, Lampard believes that this is not the case.

“Nothing has been done yet,” said the blues mere. “At Ollie (Giroud) the situation is as follows: if it is right for everyone and primarily we as a club, we will check whether he can leave the club.

“He was a great professional who continued to train professionally without many opportunities.

“But I still have to make a decision for the football club. Everyone’s talking about it so I don’t talk around the bush.

“I think his agent spoke to the club, but until everything is done, he’s a Chelsea player.”

Lampard also discussed other key issues during his press conference, and you can read the best parts below …

On Moussa Dembeles speculation

“He’s a player I know and a player the club knows, but I’m surprised that his name comes up with us so often, to be honest.

“And I could say the same about a number of players this week. I don’t want to have anyone cut and dry. But we don’t speak openly about it. “

Near other signatures

“No, not at this moment. But what is close? It is January and if it is correct we will look at it.

“Nothing is imminent, we won’t have any big news today or tomorrow.”

injury News

“Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) is still outside and he’s gone for a while. Hopefully, he’ll start getting involved in a little football.

“Not just individual football, but collective football, perhaps with the academy to draw attention to the game.

“He is at this stage right now, but that is not in sight in the short term. Christian Pulisic is out and he will be out for a few weeks.

“He was injured in training last Friday, that was Saturday before Nottingham Forest. That is an injury in adductor. So he has a tendon injury.

“It is disappointing for us and we will have to see how quickly he recovers because it is a pretty bad injury.

“There was pain. Marcos Alonso is recovering. He trained today, but he’s not ready for tomorrow. “

Can Tammy Abraham replace Harry Kane for England?

“Especially with Harry Kane, it’s not nice that a player like him gets hurt because he’s a great professional, even though he’s a competitor in the league.

“When you put on your England cap, you obviously think about it. I think Tammy has been a regular in the squad lately with his goal and what he did for us.

“He gave himself a chance. Work is all that needs to be done.

“A lot can change in football during this time. There are all sorts of competitors fighting for these places. The only thing that matters is what Tammy does and how the squad consists of euros. “

Performing on Stamford Bridge

“When you analyze the three games we lost, West Ham, Bournemouth and Southampton, you always have a bad feeling of losing at home in front of your home fans.

“If you analyze what my job is, you can see that we created 50 chances in three games and scored no goals. If that is the case and you are playing in the Premier League and the teams remain in the game, then you have a somewhat nervous feeling and they have the property of hurting you.

“I think we didn’t play that well in Southampton and we owe it to them that day, but we have to take our chances at home games.”

“I have to be pretty sure. It’s easy to say: “Bad luck, the ball didn’t fall on us, crosses went away or shots into the penalty area missed the goal”, we have to do it right.

“We work on it in training, but there is an instinctive element and we have to find that killer instinct. Because we control large parts of the games in relation to the game, but allow the teams to injure us. “

When visiting Burnley

“In any case, they have a good record on the bridge, they are very aware of that. Very well organized play style, well trained and they can hurt you with a lot of their game in terms of standards, balls in your box and good players in and around the box who can get to the finish. It’s almost like it’s not the worst game we can play, but you understand that this is a team that can be a threat to us. So there is your challenge.

“It’s hard to guess what Sean Dyche thinks and how they’ll settle in. But I assume that they watched these games, that’s what we do. And in general, they’re an organized outfit, travel well , achieve good results from home because they are organized and clinical in what they are good at, which I expect to a certain extent. “

