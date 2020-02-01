Chelsea boss Frank Lampard explains why he dropped goalkeeper # 1 at Willy Caballero in Leicester

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has explained why he dropped goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga under attack for the Premier League duel with Leicester.

The Spaniard was heavily criticized after a series of mistakes in the top division this season.

And the 25-year-old, the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, paid the price with his place in the starting eleven on Saturday, with Willy Caballero getting the nod between the sticks.

But before the game started, Lampard insisted that it wasn’t an easy decision.

“It’s a decision I make and I think with goalkeepers it’s a decision you don’t take lightly because it means,” said the Chelsea boss.

“They are very close and work hard every day, but I felt like they were suitable for this game,” added Lampard.

“I trust Willy, he trains very well, he’s a great professional. I trust both, but it’s the decision for today.”

The stats are a grim result for Kepa, who played over 1000 minutes in the Premier League this season.

And Lampard originally supported his goalkeeper with questions about his form.

“External criticism affects me less. I am aware of this, not affected, Lampard had said.

“It is what I want for the team and I think he knows with Kepa that he is honest, that there have been some mistakes that have cost us goals.

“It’s in the nature of things, so it needs to be improved.”