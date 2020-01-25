Chelsea boss gives Tammy Abraham injury update and speaks about transfer rumors

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits that while Tammy Abraham’s ankle is not broken, the club is still sweating from the severity of the injury.

The blues striker clattered into the billboards in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal and looked very painful after the final whistle.

Abraham was forced to continue playing after Chelsea replaced all of their substitutes

Abraham, Chelsea’s top scorer this season, will not travel to Hull on Saturday to take part in the fourth round of the FA Cup – which you can hear on talkSPORT LIVE.

“The good news is that he hasn’t broken anything, but the other news is that we still have to see how he develops,” said Lampard.

“He is not fit for the weekend, but I still don’t know if he will be fit for Leicester. It is not yet clear at the moment.”

Abraham’s absence only increases the need to attack reinforcements at Stamford Bridge.

Last week, Lampard refused to dampen speculation about PSG’s Edinson Cavani switching, and today he continues to fuel rumors of a new striker’s arrival in the coming days.

Lampard on transfers

“I think the impetus to hire a striker or player who can potentially end the opportunities we create is here. We have to be honest.”

“If you create 20 chances of a game and don’t score enough goals, it can be critical.” I don’t think it will absolutely change that, but Tammy was our main target, so yes, it’s very relevant.

“I think there is a choice [on the transfer market], but it is not the ideal window, history has proven that.

Cavani has scored more than 300 goals for Napoli and PSG

“I think it’s about making the choice of the player we can include, considering what is available.

“The club knows and the games show what I think about it. So we have to see how it works between now and the end of the window. “

Lampard on Kepa’s fighting

“He’ll have to deal with that. That’s what it’s like to be a footballer. You are in the spotlight.

“The most important thing is not to get involved in what people say, not just Kepa, but every player.

Goalkeeper Kepa has come under fire in recent weeks because of his performance

“I am not thinking of strengthening this position now. Kepa knows and is honest that there have been some mistakes. “

Lampard on the latest form of Chelsea

“I’m not happy, it’s the fact that we could have better daylight in fourth place.”

“We created opportunities in the last two games alone. Newcastle two shots and one goal, Arsenal two shots two goals. We have to do it right. “