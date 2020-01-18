Chelsea cannot strengthen the top 4 position as Blues in Newcastle suffer a heavy defeat in added time

Chelsea gave Manchester United the opportunity to close the gap in fourth place when they suffered a 0-1 loss in Newcastle.

Isaac Hayden’s added time header gave Steve Bruce’s men the unlikely win in a game lacking clear opportunities and quality.

Hayden’s late goal stole the three points ahead of Chelsea

The Blues are now hoping for the next rivals for the coveted Champions League spots, Man United, to lose points when they face Liverpool on Sunday.

The game started lukewarm at the most remarkable moment when Jetro Willems was injured and became Newcastle’s growing list of victims.

But in a strange sense, this setback brought them to life and they were almost in the lead when striker Joelinton headed the ball against the crossbar shortly after the 20-minute mark.

Joelinton’s header was the game’s first clear chance

Chelsea then had a chance of their own when Reece James took the lead with an excellent shot from N’Golo Kante.

The midfielder had the chance to skip the goal, but chose fame and Martin Dubravka was up to the task.

Things didn’t go well after the break, but Newcastle grew more satisfied as Frank Lampard’s men searched for the three points.

Forward Tammy Abraham had several options. The first one saw the ball break in the box to him and Abraham did well to round the Magpies goalkeeper but couldn’t get his feet out of balance in time and shot from a very narrow angle with his left pen.

Abraham could have done better with this chance, but the angle was very narrow

And in the 79th minute, the striker could not hook the ball over the approaching Dubravka after Cesar Azpilicueta Jorginhos headed over the goal.

After that, it was only Chelsea and they almost took the lead when substitute Emerson Palmieri fired a long shot at the post that easily distracted Federico Fernandez.

And just when it looked like the game was going to lead to a goalless draw, Hayden got the end of a ball from the left to drive the Toon army mad and leave the Chelsea players and staff thoroughly down.

