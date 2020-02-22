[chelsea-endure-late-scare-and-var-controversy-to-seize-initiative-in-race-for-champions-league-qualification-with-victory-around-tottenham]

Chelsea took a massive move towards Champions League qualification by beating Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs mounted a late fightback by way of an Antonio Rudiger very own aim, but it was not enough adhering to good strikes from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso in a dominant Blues exhibit.

Getty Images – Getty Giroud and Alonso were being the heroes for Chelsea

Alonso toasted his to start with league match since the 2- get at Spurs on December 22 with a virtuoso functionality, drilling a fantastic finish, blazing just above with a smart 20-yard volley and hanging the bar with a whipped free of charge-kick.

Olivier Giroud blasted household just after Ross Barkley struck the post at Stamford Bridge, to set Chelsea en route to a to start with league double more than their area rivals in 14 several years.

The moment once again, VAR supplied the major speaking position immediately after officers were being compelled to acknowledge Giovani Lo Celso should not have escaped a pink card for a surprising deal with on Cesar Azpilicueta.

According to BT Sport, Stockley Park later on admitted the conclusion was erroneous and Antonio Rudiger’s possess aim teed up a fraught end, but Chelsea held out for a very first win in five Premier League matches.

But it mattered not as Frank Lampard obtained 1 above on previous manager Jose Mourinho to lengthen his side’s guide around Spurs to 4 factors.