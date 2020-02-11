Chelsea fans fear for the future as stadium plans seem stalled

Chelsea fans seem uncertain about the future of their club’s Stamford Bridge stadium and are concerned that any move they make may harm the interests of the club.

The building permit for the club’s multi-million pound program to increase its capacity from 41,600 to 60,000 expires next month.

This means that the £ 500 million program has been suspended and a club spokesman said he did not know what would happen in the future.

He didn’t mean to say if he was considering somewhere else or a new plan.

General view inside the stadium

But fans commenting in forum groups are resigned to the fact that the plan has been put on the ice – for now.

One of them wrote, “I just don’t see how there could be a viable commercial ROI for what it would cost to do this reconstruction … not surprised that there is a loss appetite for the diet … “

And First Team Regular wrote on the ShedEnd fan forum: “Finally, we will have to do something for the stadium, it will have to be renovated at some point, which will cost money. Even if it is not not a reconstruction.

“Some people think that the reason we shouldn’t build a new stadium is because of the harm it will do us in the next five years. I think in terms of the significant damage it will do to us in 20 years if we don’t don’t do it build a new stadium. ”

Chelsea FC wanted to build a new stadium on the site of their historic home at Stamford Bridge to increase the gate by 20,000.

The club has a huge fan base with official supporter clubs spread around the world.

He applied in 2015 for the major project which included a new shop and museum, as well as a cafe and restaurant.

The plan received approval from Hammersmith and the Fulham Council in January 2017. Because it was such an important plan, it was also reviewed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who also approved it. The ambitious plan also included an elevated walkway over the neighboring district line, connecting the stadium to Fulham Broadway station.

Khan said he believed the new stadium was a “high quality and spectacular design” that would greatly increase the capacity of the Premier League club.

The Blues have suspended the plan, accusing the “current unfavorable investment climate”.

It is not the first time that the club has had a facelift since its creation in 1876.

Work was done in 1904-05 and again in 1998 to modernize the land.

