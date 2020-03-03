chelsea-handed-enhance-in-pursuit-of-porto-still-left-back-again-alex-telles-as-defender-refuses-to-indicator-deal-extension

notify me much more

Chelsea have been handed a enhance in their pursuit of Porto left-back again Alex Telles as the defender has reportedly rejected a new agreement at the club.

The Blues have been strongly connected with a transfer for the Brazil international in the previous and in accordance to A Bola, Stamford Bridge chiefs could snap him up for as tiny as £20million in the summer months.

AFP OR LICENSORS Telles (L) has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League for very some time

Frank Lampard is reportedly planning a clear-out with up to eight gamers set to depart the club in the summertime.

The English supervisor is on the hunt for a new whole-again on the remaining side, with Marcos Alonso set to be revealed the door in the summer months and Emerson Palmieri not up to the demanded typical to be a long term initially-workforce member.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also established to rival Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to land Gent striker Jonathan David.

In accordance to The Express, the Blues despatched scouts to observe the 20-yr-aged ahead rating in their Europa League exit towards Roma.

David has been in electric powered kind this year, netting a staggering 18 aims in 26 appearances in the Belgian Professional League.