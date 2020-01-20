Chelsea handed Reece James an injury spurt after the scan that showed no serious damage

Chelsea got a significant boost after a scan showed that Reece James’ ankle injury is not serious.

The right-back limped for 15 minutes after a 0-1 defeat in Newcastle on Saturday after a collision with Ciaran Clark.

Reece James flinches in pain after colliding with Ciaran Clark in St. James Park on Saturday

20-year-old James flinched on the floor in pain as he underwent treatment. He feared that the esteemed young man who had undergone surgery on the same ankle last summer could suffer another spell.

TalkSPORT.com assumes, however, that James suffered only slight bruises due to the heavy landing.

It is currently unclear whether he will be fit in time for Tuesday’s Premier League clash against London rival Arsenal, but manager Frank Lampard could still choose to rest James for this game.

The defender is experiencing a breakthrough with his youth club and signed a new five and a half year contract on Stamford Bridge last week.

James, who has been on the Chelsea books since he was six, has even earned comparisons with former England and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham for his exceptional cross-over ability.

Fortunately, James suffered only slight bruises and will immediately return to the first team

And James, who was loaned out from Championship Side Wigan last season, is flattered by the comparisons.

“David Beckham is a legend and probably one of the best ball cruisers in world football,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

“It is very good for me to be mentioned in the same sentence as him, but he has done it for many years and I have to respect what he did.

“I only did it for a few games. A lot of people have talked about it, but I have to keep it up and keep improving.

“If there is a free kick there and it’s for me, I wouldn’t miss it. It’s a similar skill, not too much of a difference. “

