chelsea-handler-celebrates-birthday-snowboarding-with-out-pants-when-standing-tall

While she doesn't use pants whilst hitting the slopes, the comedian retains her system warm with a striped orange ski jacket, a taupe helmet and purple glasses.

Chelsea Handler She went mad to rejoice her 45th birthday. Rather of partying and cakes, the comic made the decision to mark her milestone by skiing a mountain without the need of pants whilst experiencing marijuana and margarita.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Chelsea was deftly hitting the slopes in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada in underwear. His fingers have been total with a pot of cannabis in 1 and a glass of margarita in the other. Although he did not wear any attire to secure the decrease component of his human body from the cold, he kept his human body warm with a striped orange ski jacket, a grey helmet and purple eyeglasses.

Other illustrations or photos in the publication showed the "Chelsea recently"alum posing with a broad smile, still half-bare in a single and protected with a white gown in two many others". Skiing at 45 with my margarita, my marijuana and my mountain! "He captioned the put up and included a pair of hashtags that go through," Who demands pants "and" Birthday match. "

In yet another birthday put up, he posted images of her exhibiting her cupcake with an articulation on prime. "It's my birthday 7 days and I can get a cupcake if I want," he wrote under the publish.

Chelsea has under no circumstances concealed its enthusiasm for marijuana. Previous year, he invested in the Civilized hashish life style enterprise following appearing in dozens of his party. "Cannabis has designed a big difference in my lifetime, in the lives of my mates and persons who have been reintroduced into it. Performing with Civilized, I have witnessed how passionate they are about breaking out of date hashish stereotypes when keeping men and women entertained, and it has been a real inspiration, "he explained in a assertion. "It is really extra than just a media enterprise, it is really a movement. And just one of which I'm happy to be a aspect."