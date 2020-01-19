Chelsea has problems because Frank Lampard doesn’t know his best XI, claims Tony Cascarino from talkSPORT

Tony Cascarino believes one of Chelsea’s main shortcomings this season is that Frank Lampard doesn’t know what his best XI is.

The Blues missed the opportunity to bolster their top 4 hopes ahead of Manchester United’s fearsome visit to Anfield on Sunday with a 0-1 loss to Newcastle.

Chelsea dominated the ball possession and recorded 19 shots, but could not prevail until Isaac Hayden conceded a goal in added time.

Lampard has insisted that he is looking for more clinical attackers this month

Lampard was satisfied with his team’s overall performance, but admitted that Chelsea will continue to lose points unless they develop a more ruthless streak in front of the goal.

TalkSPORT host and ex-Chelsea striker Cascarino sees a bigger problem for the blues boss in that he’s constantly switching and hacking.

Casc believes Lampard needs to identify and stick to his best XI, especially in defense.

“I am not convinced that he knows exactly who his best XI is,” said Cascarino at the weekend sports breakfast. “[Callum] Hudson-Odoi participated, Willian participated, [Christian] Pulisic participated. Mason Mount participated and participated, Reece James participated …”

Hayden’s late goal meant Newcastle scored all three points

“If you look at the middle halves, he has [Kurt] Zouma and [Fikayo] Tomori. But [Andreas] Christensen played next to [Antonio] Rüdiger yesterday?

“There are four middle halves and there could be two! And you are not sure if they are his best two.

“And Christensen – you weren’t sure if he would even matter because Frank Lampard said a few weeks ago that he could actually play somewhere else.

“So it’s a really strange scenario where Lampard doesn’t know his best XI.”

Lampard was pragmatic in his defeat because he couldn’t take advantage of the missed opportunities – and again suggested that the Stamford Bridge bosses look to the market this month to find more productive attackers.

When asked how his team got away with nothing, he replied: “Because we didn’t score. It was the story of parts of our season.

“There were so many great stories in our season and then the story of parts of our season where we control and create and don’t score. And if we don’t score enough goals … “

Tammy Abraham was enjoying none of his better days at the gate, but Lampard was turned away when asked if he sympathized with the striker.

“No. Why should I sympathize with him?” Added Lampard. “He lives the dream.

“He’s playing for Chelsea. He’s number nine. I don’t sympathize with him at all, I want him to just keep going.

“He has a great character, a great desire for him and I love Tammy. I can’t complain a bit.”

Listen to a clip of Tony Cascarino on talkSPORT above …