Chelsea hijack transfer hijacks Barcelona target

Chelsea plans to pick up a player or two in January and could step up for a player who has been on Barcelona’s wish list for some time.

Frank Lampard must have seen his Chelsea team taste another defeat in the Premier League after Newcastle United scored just to death to steal three points in Saturday night’s shock at St. James’s Park. While the defense would certainly have frustrated the Englishman, the fact that his team did not score despite their dominance would have been more difficult to digest.

Eden Hazard would make the difference in such close matches by creating a large number of chances or by finishing some of them, but the Blues currently lack a player of this quality. Having lifted their transfer ban, the Stamford Bridge club is considering signing a winger this month.

Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha are linked to the club, but Football London said Dani Olmo was a late addition to the Blues’ shopping list. Dani Olmo is a former product of the Barcelona Academy, currently in the books of Dinamo Zagreb where he has enjoyed a spectacular fate for a year or two.

Barça has itself expressed interest in signing the youngster, but has been put off by demand for £ 35 million from its parent club, which nevertheless seems to have kept Chelsea in the running. The Blues have made an offer of 34 million pounds and hope they will be favored in the hunt even before AC Milan.

Although there is no doubt about the quality of Dani Olmo, it is a very stupid decision by Chelsea to spend more than 30 million pounds for a player like him who has absolutely no experience in the best leagues European. Having watched options like Sancho and Zaha, the Blues would make ridiculous expenses by bringing the Spaniard.

