Chelsea hit the last chance header in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – Isaac Hayden headed the winning goal in added time and scored a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Fourth place, Chelsea, went into the game to consolidate their position in the Champions League and threaten teams like Manchester City, which beat Crystal Palace 2-2 earlier in the day.

Newcastle was on the defensive for most of the game and would have stood if Matt Ritchie hadn’t stopped Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham’s attack in the 79th minute.

Newcastle’s chances seemed to be over when Brazilian striker Joelinton threw a shot from a good position in the 88th minute after hitting the crossbar in the first half. A corner in the fourth minute of injury time was the turning point.

Ritchie’s pass from the corner was bad, but also the release of Chelsea to Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle. He promptly brought a curling flank from the depth that was perfectly angled for Hayden to score the winning goal.

Newcastle’s injury problems are piling up this season and worsening when Dutch left-back Jetro Willems left the field with an apparently serious knee injury after 12 minutes.

Willems joins a list of injuries that includes American right-back DeAndre Yedlin and strikers Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto.

Chelsea had their own injury problems when right-back Reese James left the field with a broken shin in the 75th minute.

It was an outstanding day for the league outsiders as Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham lost points with Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was defeated 2-2 by Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, further increasing Liverpool’s title hopes after Jose Mourinhos Tottenham scored 0-0 against Nigel Pearsons Watford.

Thanks to the City draw, Liverpool can extend their lead against Manchester United on Sunday to an almost insurmountable 16 points.

Arsenal’s overwhelming form under new coach Mikel Arteta continued the 1-1 draw against Chris Wilders Sheffield United.

