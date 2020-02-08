Chelsea is preparing for the investigation as fans stand in front of the camera at the Champions League clash with Lille and show Nazi greetings

Chelsea has vowed to undertake a thorough investigation to show club fans who hold Nazi salute and sing anti-Semitic songs.

The incidents occurred before the Champions League clash with Lille in France on October 2 last year.

BBC three

An undercover reporter captured the scenes in a documentary about racism in English football.

The BBC three-film Shame In The Game will be available on iPlayer starting Wednesday.

A clip shows fans singing anti-Semitic songs about their rival Tottenham and two people holding a Nazi salute.

Another shows a fan singing about the former Spurs striker Martin Chivers.

Fans on a train can also hear hiss to mimic the sound of a gas chamber.

Chelsea has vowed to take vigorous action against each of its followers.

The club said in a statement, “The Chelsea Football Club will conduct a full investigation into the matter once we have seen the video. It is not clear to us at this point whether Chelsea fans are involved.

“However, should people who show discriminatory behavior in the video be identified as subscribers or members of this club, we will take and support the best possible measures against them in accordance with our zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.

“Such behavior in no way reflects the values ​​of this club.”