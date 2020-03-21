Chelsea legend John Terry completes ‘stay at property challenge’ with Champions League trophy and hilarious whole-package reference

John Terry has delivered potentially the greatest ‘stay at dwelling challenge’ however.

With soccer suspended due to coronavirus, footballers all over the planet have been doing tricks with toilet roll to pass the time.

Terry’s total-package celebrations have long gone down in soccer heritage

There have been a variety of different takes on the obstacle – most just do keepy-uppies, though Felipe Melo’s bog roll felt the total pressure of a two-footed lunge.

And Chelsea legend Terry has long gone a stage further – volleying his rest room roll into a reproduction Champions League trophy although the competition’s iconic audio plays in the history.

A caption read: “I was likely to put my kit on but I couldn’t come across my shin pads.”

Terry was referring to his notorious conduct promptly immediately after Chelsea gained the 2012 Champions League closing on penalties versus Bayern Munich.

The previous Blues skipper played no element in the match just after getting sent off in the semi-last victory around Barcelona – but that didn’t cease him revealing a total-package as he celebrated with his teammates.

Terry insisted UEFA procedures said that each individual player on the podium should be in total-package, but the online nevertheless unleashed its complete ridicule.

The 39-calendar year-previous, now assistant supervisor at Aston Villa, also shared an impression of his daughter carrying out the problem – and that wasn’t poor both!