chelsea,-liverpool-and-manchester-united-warned-jadon-sancho-‘doesn’t-want-to-leave’-borussia-dortmund

Borussia Dortmund main executive Hans-Joachim Watze has warned Leading League sides that Jadon Sancho is ‘very happy’ at the club.

The England starlet has been the subject of intensive transfer speculation in latest months, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all reportedly intrigued in generating a huge-money move in the summer.

Getty Images Speculation is rife about the foreseeable future of Jadon Sancho

Sancho has been in electric variety this year, netting 14 ambitions and boasting 14 assists in just 22 Bundesliga outings.

But Dortmund main Watze has stated the club will not be baulked by any substantial provide, insisting their player does not want to depart in the summer months.

“I assume he has the sensation that the club does have a very good future”, Watze told BBC Activity. “In my feeling, I really do not assume he desires to depart.

“We have a really private romance amongst us and him and his agents. We will talk about it.

“It’s not a issue of revenue. For us, it would be the ideal situation if he stays at Borussia Dortmund.

“We have enough dollars. We want to have titles. I think this crew has a large amount extra prospective with Jadon than without Jadon.”

Sancho netted his 14th league target of the marketing campaign in his side’s one- victory more than Freiburg on Saturday.

And adhering to the win, the 19-calendar year-old remained restricted-lipped more than his potential.

“I really do not really glimpse at all them items,” he told the German media soon after the match.

“I just concentrate on my group and consider it video game by match. Which is the most important factor for me now.”