Chelsea maintain ‘secret talks’ more than deal for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho with Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all fascinated

Chelsea have reportedly held secret talks with Philippe Coutinho about a summer time transfer.

The 27-yr-outdated has been joined with a Leading League return next a dismal time at Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho has been on mortgage at Bayern Munich this time

Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been rumoured to be interested in signing the ahead.

Spanish publication Sport declare the Blues have stolen a march on their rivals and currently spoken to Coutinho’s representatives.

Barcelona are mentioned to be ready to offer Coutinho for around £80million and Chelsea’s prior connection with his agent, Kia Joorabchian, could enable them strike a offer.

That would depict a important reduction of money from the volume they paid out Liverpool in January 2018.

Barca paid an initial £106million in addition a even further £36million in insert-ons.

Coutinho has endured a torrid time at the LaLiga club and has unsuccessful to locate any sort of sort.

He has been on mortgage with Bayern Munich this season and they have an alternative to make the offer lasting in the summer season.

Reports advise that the Bundesliga club are unlikely to do this and he will return to Barcelona.

Coutinho will locate probabilities confined if he does keep in Spain owing to the club signing Antoine Griezmann very last summer time and have also been joined with a shift for Neymar.