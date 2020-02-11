Chelsea make the biggest transfer win in the last two windows of a club in the world, while Real Madrid lists the list of top donors

Chelsea has been the world’s most profitable club in the transfer market for the past two years, according to newly released data.

The blues, which were banned from engaging players in illegal deals with young players last summer, spent just £ 38m on Croatian international Mateo Kovacic, but had an incredible turnover of £ 173.7m.

Getty Images – Getty

Chelsea has been the most profitable club in the transfer window in the past two years

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Real Madrid – who contracted Eden Hazard from the London club for an initial fee of £ 85m plus premiums – was the least profitable club with a negative balance of £ 153m.

It is noteworthy that newcomers to the Premier League, Aston Villa, were in second place, spending a whopping £ 146m and earning only £ 2.5m.

England’s top spot had the largest net deficit in the five major European leagues, spending £ 715m more than they earned, while France’s Ligue 1 was up with a £ 90m net win.

Chelsea, who posted a £ 96m loss for the year ending June 30, 2019, was the only Premier League team in the top 10 in terms of net income.

Portuguese team Benfica, who sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid last summer for £ 113m, finished second with a net profit of £ 141m, while Ajax came in third after selling Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie De to Juventus and Barcelona.

Manchester United and Tottenham joined Aston Villa in fourth and fifth places, spending £ 128m and 119m more than they earned, respectively, while Arsenal were 11th and spent £ 72m more than they earned.