Chelsea Manning was released from prison

A judge has ordered the release of former soldier Chelsea Manning because federal officials no longer need Manning’s evidence for the investigation against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

The decision came a day after Manning reportedly attempted suicide. Manning was detained after the former soldier refused to testify against Assange, who released secret information that Manning leaked to him.

In 2013, Manning was convicted of providing Assange classified data and sentenced to 35 years in prison by a military court. President Barack Obama later released Manning in 2017.

The Washington Post reported:

The grand jury investigating the anti-secret group is still active, said federal judge Anthony J. Trenga of the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Madam. Manning’s appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed,” he wrote. “His detention is no longer for coercive purposes.”

Manning has been detained at the Alexandria Detention Center for 11 months for civil contempt over his refusal to testify. The judge’s order comes a day after a former Army detective tried to commit suicide in prison. Authorities said they intervened before the damage was serious.

After allegedly leaking information to Assange, Manning stated he was transgender. Progressives were widely applauded for the statement.

