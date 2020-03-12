Chelsea Manning will leave a district court in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 5, 2019. (Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former US intelligence specialist Chelsea Manning is in hospital after trying to die and kill himself, according to his lawyers.

Manning attempted suicide on Wednesday, March 11, after being arrested in a Virginia prison, and is now recovering in hospital.

It is the third time that a 32-year-old has attempted suicide in prison.

In July 2016, Manning was being held at a detention center in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he attempted suicide.

In this case, he was sentenced to two weeks in jail, where he also attempted to die and commit suicide.

Manning is expected to appear in court tomorrow, March 13, during which a judge is expected to decide to suppress the government’s defamatory demonstrations that have been forced to refuse to testify before major media outlets published in 2010.

His lawyers say he is still waiting for the court to stay.

“His actions today reflect the courage of his convictions, as well as his ongoing injury from being incarcerated for being in prison,” Manning’s Lawyer said in a statement Wednesday.

In January, a United Nations torture expert accused the US government of “exposing” Manning to torture.

He has been jailed since May 2019 for refusing to take part in a major investigation into WikiLeaks and its founder, Juliusan Assange.

Manning was found guilty in 2013 of submitting more than 700,000 official files to WikiLeaks, marking the US and US military operations worldwide.

He spent time in prison between 2010 and 2017, when former President Barack Obama turned 35 and released him.

In March 2019, he was jailed for two months for refusing to testify in a major WikiLeaks investigation, before being briefly released and then re-arrested in May 2019.

His legal team said Manning was “still not involved” in their commitment to refrain from participating in the WikiLeaks investigation.

“Even those penalties – which have included one year of ‘coercive’ imprisonment and nearly half a million prison sentences in which they are threatened – are skeptical of refusing to deny the confidential information they consider to be the most dangerous criminals, ”his lawyer said in a statement.

“Manning has previously stated that he will not give his details even if he is in serious danger.”

Alexandria finance manager Dana Lawhorne said: “There was an incident at about 12.11pm today at an Alexandria senior center linked to Chelsea Manning Prison.

“They have been well taken care of by the co-workers and Ms Manning is safe.”

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email (email protected). In the US, the National Suidal Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, disaster relief work Lifeline is 13 11 14. More international assistance can be found at www.befrienders.org