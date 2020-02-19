[chelsea-midfielder-n’golo-kante-set-to-skip-very-important-ties-towards-tottenham,-bayern-munich-and-liverpool-with-abductor-damage]

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante could reportedly pass up a critical element of the time following suffering an abductor injuries.

The France international hobbled off in the Blues’ 2- defeat to Manchester United on Monday night.

Getty Pictures – Getty Kante could overlook important video games in the coming weeks

And in accordance to French outlet L’Equipe, the 28-year-previous has endured a ‘Grade 2’ tear and could be out for three months.

This means Kante is set to overlook the massively essential clashes against Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Chelsea supervisor Frank Lampard was pessimistic about Kante’s personal injury next his side’s decline to the Purple Devils.

“It does not look terrific at the minute,” he claimed.

“I really don’t know that however for confident. I wouldn’t want to give you that facts. I know it’s the same leg, so it is very similar.”

Kante, who has received a league title, FA Cup and Europa League crown with the club, has managed just 17 appearances in all competitions for his club so considerably this year, lacking 9 league outings for a variety of concerns.

He has been one of Chelsea’s very best gamers considering that his £30million shift from Leicester in 2016.