[chelsea-murder-investigation-released-just-after-man-found-lifeless]

A murder investigation has been released immediately after a 54-calendar year-old guy was discovered dead at a house in an affluent West London neighbourhood.

The target was located with head accidents shortly prior to 7pm yesterday (February 17) at the premises on St Mark’s Grove in Chelsea and was pronounced useless at the scene.

A further person, who was present at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspected killer is 47 and is now currently being held at a Central London law enforcement station.

St Mark’s Grove is just off the Fulham Highway and a stones throw from Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea FC.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Law enforcement were referred to as at all around 6.50pm on Monday February 17, to St Mark’s Grove, SW10.

“London Ambulance Provider claimed they experienced been named to an unresponsive man inside a home.

“A 54-year-aged-man was identified with head accidents at the premises. He was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

“His following of kin have been educated and a article-mortem assessment will be scheduled in owing study course.

“A 47-year-old-man, who was existing at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a central London law enforcement station.”

