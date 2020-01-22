Chelsea players’ ratings after a disappointing 10-player draw against Arsenal

Chelsea were again denied by a late goal, while 10-player Arsenal came back from behind twice to win a precious 2-2 draw in a hotly contested London derby.

Chelsea were the top team for the majority of the first half and nearly scored twice early, but Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson Odoi failed to find the net. They then received a penalty after former Chelsea man David Luiz fouled Abraham in the box, with the Englishman on goal.

Luiz was kicked out, before Jorginho calmly returned home the resulting kick. Chelsea continued to dominate the proceedings, but could not strengthen their lead.

Arsenal came out with more intention and desire in the second half, and obtained its equalization by Gabriel Martinelli. After Chelsea lost the ball in a corner, the young Arsenal striker raced from his own box. The slip of N’Golo Kante allowed him to go through and beat the unfortunate Kepa.

With Arsenal happy to sit down and defend, Chelsea began to dominate the proceedings again. And they were finally rewarded in the 84th minute when César Azpilicueta passed Shkodran Mustafi to bring the score to 2-1 after an excellent corner routine.

But their joy was short-lived, as Arsenal returned to the level three minutes later. Hector Bellerin had far too much space to cut inside the right wing and find the bottom corner after Kepa.

It was a frustrating result for the team of Frank Lampard, who lost points despite an additional man for more than an hour. Here are the Chelsea players’ ratings of the game.