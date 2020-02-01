Chelsea remains open to a late striker deal, but transfers are unlikely after Lampard’s blunt update from Giroud and Mertens

Chelsea is still open to the option to sign a new striker tonight.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Olivier Giroud will stay in the club for Napoli striker Dries Mertens after a blues failure.

AFP or licensor

Frank Lampard knows that his Chelsea team needs to be improved

However, after Tammy Abraham’s injury, Chelsea have only two active strikers, including Michy Batshuayi.

Lampard has made no secret of his desire for more goals, and according to the Telegraph, Chelsea is still waiting for an option for a late striker to emerge.

Today the Chelsea boss has given the rumors about a transaction in Stamford Bridge on the key date.

Lampard didn’t want to let Giroud go unless he could land a replacement, and since he couldn’t, it looks like the Frenchman will now be forced to stay with Chelsea until summer.

AFP or licensor

Giroud was a shock target for Tottenham

French football journalist Julien Laurens says the striker still hopes for a late exit and says this is “the most important date in his career”.

Speaking to talkSPORT moderator Jim White, Laurens said: “Olivier Giroud is waiting, I wanted to say ‘patient’, but he’s more stressed than patient to see if he can leave the club.”

“He made it clear to Chelsea that because of the lack of season and the fact that the euro would be due in six months, he would have to go to have more season, otherwise there is a risk that he would miss the euro with France.”