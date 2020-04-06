Chelsea report: Willian admits it is unlikely that Blues will remain Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus

Chelsea’s Willian Wynch says he is unlikely to renew his contract with the Premier League this summer.

The 31-year-old, whose contract with Chelsea expired in June, recently revealed that he wants a three-year extension, while the Blues have only been offered a two-year deal.

“I’ve done something amazing at Chelsea,” Willian said in an interview with Expediente Futebol. “I’m especially interested in the fans and the people who work there, and I feel like I’m very settled.”

“Everyone knows that my contract has expired in a few months and it looks like it will be difficult to prepare a renewal plan. I think it is unlikely that it will be renewed, because Chelsea offered me a two-year contract. I asked for three and it ended there.

“No further negotiations or negotiations have taken place. Chelsea have said it will be impossible for three years, so it seems unlikely that it will be extended at the moment, but nothing is impossible.

We don’t know what’s going on. We may suddenly reach an agreement, but what I can say today is that my contract has expired and I can negotiate with any club. “

Willian has been at Stamford Bridge since 2013 and has won two Premier League titles at the West London Clubs’ Cup, as well as the FA Cup, FA Cup and Europa League. Chelsea made up for Barcelona’s interest in the player in 2018.

“Right now I’m not thinking about returning to Brazil and my goal is to stay in Europe,” Willian added.

“I think it’s still possible to do that in the current market and continue to play at the top level for a few more years – my goal is to stay in Europe.”

Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus have all been linked with international Brazil, but Willian said that despite “speculation, there is still nothing definite”.

“The last negotiations I had were with Chelsea. My only offer for Barcelona was in 2018 after the World Cup. Chelsea did not accept that year because they did not want to sell me.”

