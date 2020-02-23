[chelsea-see-off-spurs-as-jesus-grabs-late-guy-town-winner]

Gabriel Jesus scores Manchester City’s 1st intention in the EPL match away to Leicester City at the King Electric power Stadium February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 23 — Chelsea strengthened their grip on a Leading League top-4 area yesterday by beating London rivals Tottenham two-1 as Manchester Town edged earlier Leicester even with a different attack of the penalty jitters.

Sheffield United will rue missing out on the possibility to clamber over Tottenham into fifth area soon after drawing at dwelling to struggling Brighton.

Liverpool’s staggering 19-point direct above 2nd-put Manchester Metropolis signifies the title race is properly in excess of, with significantly of the aim turning to the scramble to qualify for future season’s Champions League.

Frank Lampard’s fourth-put Chelsea went into their match against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs at Stamford Bridge without a gain in their earlier 4 Premier League matches and just just one stage crystal clear of Spurs.

Fringe players Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso were recalled by Lampard and both rewarded their manager’s self esteem by scoring in the residence earn.

The consequence indicates Lampard has finished a league double in opposition to his former manager this period soon after their two- victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.

But the match was overshadowed by a VAR controversy, with officers ruling that Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso did not are worthy of to be despatched off for a “leg breaker” stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Earth Cup winner Giroud put Chelsea forward in the 15th moment when he reacted quickest to complete past Hugo Lloris soon after Ross Barkley experienced struck a article.

Chelsea doubled their advantage a few minutes into the 2nd half, Alonso drilling in a initial-time shot just after becoming established up by Barkley.

Alonso’s freekick strike the bar ahead of Antonio Rudiger deflected Erik Lamela’s shot into his very own web in the 89th moment to give Spurs late hope.

Lampard criticised VAR right after Lo Celso was authorized to stay on the pitch.

‘Leg-breaker’

“I despise to call for red cards but that is a leg breaker,” he mentioned. “Everybody understood they made a mistake. I was just ready for the crimson card to be proven.”

Incorporating to Lampard’s disappointment, television broadcaster BT Sport noted that VAR officials experienced told them Lo Celso should have been despatched off.

As it stands, a fifth-positioned complete could ensure Champions League soccer following season since Manchester Metropolis have been banned from Europe’s elite level of competition for two decades.

Metropolis hope to have their attraction in opposition to the ban heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before the commence of subsequent time.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus struck late on for Town at the King Electrical power Stadium immediately after Aguero saw his next-50 percent place-kick saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Town have unsuccessful to rating from each and every of their previous four penalties, with each and every spot-kick getting skipped by a distinctive player.

But they bounced back again to see off Leicester and the one- get leaves them seven points crystal clear of their opponents, cementing their situation in next location.

Jamie Vardy will rue hitting the post early in the match and Leicester had two penalty appeals turned down in an engaging contest.

“We have skipped four penalties in a row but perhaps we will shoot a penalty when we have to have it to earn some thing,” Male Town coach Pep Guardiola explained to the BBC. “The keepers are superior also, but the upcoming a single we are likely to score.”

Sheffield United experienced a chance to steal a march on their rivals for a Champions League location future period, with Manchester United, Wolves, Arsenal and Everton not in action until now.

They took the lead at home versus Brighton through Enda Stevens but Neal Maupay equalised for the south coastline club on the 50 %-hour.

The one-one attract leaves Sheffield United in sixth put on 40 points, amount with Tottenham.

Sheffield supervisor Chris Wilder said he was very pleased of his team’s efforts in challenging conditions.

“There was just a relentless character of our activity, we have been knocking on the doorway and if it don’t open, it never open, but not for want of attempting and not for want of an attitude which is exceptional and has been all period,” he said.

Burnley beat Bournemouth 3- to gain for the fourth time in 5 Leading League matches and lift by themselves to eighth in the table when Southampton received two- at property to Aston Villa to go 10 details crystal clear of the drop zone.

English Premier League effects yesterday

Burnley three (Vydra 53, Rodriguez 61-pen, McNeil 87) Bournemouth

Chelsea 2 (Giroud 15, Alonso 48) Tottenham 1 (Rudiger 89-og)

Crystal Palace one (Van Aanholt 44) Newcastle

Leicester Manchester Metropolis one (Jesus 80)

Sheffield United one (Stevens 26) Brighton one (Maupay 30)

Southampton 2 (Very long eight, Armstrong 90+five) Aston Villa

Participating in nowadays

Manchester United v Watford (1400), Wolves v Norwich (1400), Arsenal v Everton (1630)

Participating in tomorrow

Liverpool v West Ham (2000) — AFP