[chelsea-star-pedro-picks-supreme-five-a-aspect-group-and-it-could-be-the-finest-we’ve-ever-seen,-featuring-former-barcelona-and-spain-teammates]

Chelsea star Pedro did not mess about when we questioned him to get aspect in talkSPORT’s all-star five-a-side obstacle.

We caught up with the 32-calendar year-aged this week ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash against London rivals Tottenham – in a crucial best-four battle – which is Are living and Unique on talkSPORT.

Any time we interview a prime player, we request him to select an the ideal 5-a-facet crew from the roster of stars they have performed along with all over their career.

And it is attainable the Spanish winger has produced the biggest group we have At any time found.

Acquiring appear by Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and played in the side that gained five LaLiga titles and a few Champions League crowns in seven years, it is reasonable to say Pedro has received plenty of talent to opt for from.

And that is right before you even take into account his global teammates, who whom he won again-to-again Planet Cup and European Championship titles, and the Chelsea stars he has played with, way too.

With an embarrassment of riches to decide on from, Pedro took some time to choose his top-5.

And there is small argument with the crew he chosen, although there was no position for a specific John Terry.

So, commencing with in between the posts…

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas

getty Casillas hung up his gloves this 7 days following an extraordinary 22-yr vocation which noticed him get five LaLiga titles, a few Champions League titles, two European Championship titles and one particular Earth Cup

“Iker was a single of the most effective keepers I played with. He created so a lot of will save and was also a very good captain.

“I also performed with Victor Valdes, Thibaut Courtois and now with Kepa, and these are all fantastic goalkeeper, but Iker won a lot of titles, performed a great deal of matches, played a ton of finals and won the Entire world Cup!

“He was a person of the best gamers and, for me, the very best goalkeeper in the entire world throughout his job.”

Defender: Carles Puyol

getty Puyol is a Barcelona legend and the best one-club player – retiring in 2015 following a 15-year career in the very first team (10 as captain), winning 21 titles

“Carles was a really fantastic player with a good character inside the dressing area and on the pitch.

“He usually experienced a wonderful character and mentality to contend, a potent will and was pretty robust individual. For me he was the ideal defender in the globe.

“I also played with Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos and John Terry, and they were also wonderful defenders, but if I experienced to opt for just one it was be Carles.”

Midfielders: Xavi and Andres Iniesta

getty Iniesta and Xavi were being hugely prosperous at Barcelona and are widely deemed to be two of the best central midfielders of all time

“Xavi and Iniesta are two very unique gamers.

“Iniesta is a good talent with the ball, a excellent player, he dribbles so rapid and is very intelligent when he plays the ball.

“Xavi was a learn in this placement. He was so clever, he usually realized the place every person was on the pitch, he experienced great timing, he stored the ball very nicely and also had that ultimate pass for the strikers.

“Again, I also played with David Silva, Cesc Fabregas and other gamers with fantastic vision and creativeness, some of the most effective gamers in this place.

“But they were the most effective two midfielders I played with in my occupation.

Striker: Lionel Messi

Getty Images – Getty Messi has gained more Ballon d’Or awards than any other participant

“The striker is uncomplicated, no? Lionel Messi is the finest participant in the world.

“He has 6 Ballon d’Or’s and also a lot of titles. Taking part in with him was a satisfaction for me, it was a large pleasure to share a dressing place and play with him, to move to him and established up objectives for him and also gain title collectively.

“I imagine he’s likely the very best participant in football record.

“Only a number of gamers can say, ‘I played with Messi’, and this is the specific rationale to decide on him.”

So there you have it. Attempt beating that…