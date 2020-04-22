Chelsea star Reece James supports the young team of Frank Lampard to win the title in the near future

James belongs to the group of talented young Chelsea (photo: Getty Images)

Reece James believes that Frank Lampard’s young Chelsea team is able to win the Premier League title, but this will not happen overnight.

The English manager showed great faith in the academy products he had, and James, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham presented themselves this season.

The Blues finished fourth in the table before the season was postponed due to a coronavirus pandemic, but Liverpool league leaders by a giant 34 points.

Asked if the young Chelsea could soon win the title, James told ESPN FC: “Yes, I think definitely, but nothing will happen overnight, we still need to build as a team and become stronger.

“If you look at Liverpool, over the past two years they have gradually grown and improved with each season, it wasn’t just one season that magically turns out and flies.

“We all have to stick together and work hard and we hope that in time we will have the chance to win the title.”

Read the latest updates: live Coronavirus news

Lampard placed great emphasis on youth (photo: Getty Images)

One of these young stars is 21-year-old winger Christian Pulisic, who despite losing a large part of the campaign due to injury, made an impression on his rookie season in England.

James added: “I saw how many players come to the Premier League and are not here, it is a much faster league and they were not prepared for it.

“But since he arrived, he has done it very well and is a very good player and has so far shown his strengths in the league.”

More: Chelsea FC



Lampard decided to enrich the team by signing a contract with 27-year-old midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Blues could even go as far as Brazilian striker Philippe Coutinho because they feel Manchester United will win the race for the wonderful Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho.

MORE: Chelsea are considering moving Philippe Coutinho because they expect Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho

MORE: Agent Achraf Hakimi speaks among Chelsea links and claims Trent Alexander-Arnold

Follow Metro Sport on our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can find more stories like this on our sports website.