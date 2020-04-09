Chelsea step up Coutinho chase, Grealish ‘remains’ prime Manchester United target, Napoli eye West Ham winger

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Thursday’s papers and online…

Napoli are preparing an offer for West Ham winger Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian has been a standout performer for the Hammers since his £36m move from Lazio in 2018, netting ten goals in 57 Premier League appearances. (Corriere dello Sport, in Italian)

Besiktas are considering a move for Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart as a replacement for Loris Karius, who is on loan from Liverpool. The former England international joined the Clarets in 2018 but has been a bit-part player for Sean Dyche, making just 19 league appearances, with Nick Pope impressing between the sticks. (Fanatik, in Turkish)

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has insisted he is happy with the LaLiga club despite reported interest from Liverpool. The Brazilian centre-back has had an impressive season and is said to be on Jurgen Klopp’s radar, who is keen to activate the £64m release clause in his contract. (Estadio Deportivo, in Spanish)

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has revealed he nearly joined Manchester United before sealing a switch to Anfield. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the finest attackers on the planet since his move rom Southampton in 2016, netting 59 goals in 118 league appearances. (Times, subscription required)

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan with the Blues prepared to pay his entire salary. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but the German champions are not willing to sign him permanently. The Blues have registered interest in the Brazilian in the past and see him as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho, who is seemingly bound for Manchester United. (Sport)

Manchester United and Napoli are considering a bid for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer. The Colombia international is not part of Zinedine Zidane’s long-term plans at the Bernabeu and he wants to cash in on the 28-year-old in order to fund a move for Paul Pogba. (AS, in Spanish)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish remains a prime target for Manchester United this summer despite coming under fire for disobeying the government’s coronavirus guidelines during lockdown. The 24-year-old had dazzled this season on Villa’s return to the Premier League, finding the net seven times and claiming six assists in 26 appearances. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign Chelsea winger Willian this summer. Camp Nou chiefs have tried and failed to sign the Brazilian several times in the past but they have opted against a move for the 31-year-old this summer, despite him being available on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Sport)

The Blues have opened talks with Germany international Antonio Rudiger over a new long-term deal. The 27-year-old is believed to be a big part of Frank Lampard’s plans for the future. (Sky Sports)

