Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be a good signing for Tottenham, former Spurs winger Chris Waddle admits

Chris Waddle believes Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be a good commitment for Tottenham.

Spurs need firepower as Harry Kane is out due to a thigh injury until April.

And Giroud is expected to leave the blues this month after only playing two Premier League games this season.

Waddle, who played for Spurs between 1985 and 1989, likes Giroud despite his close relationship with Arsenal, a club he represented for six years before moving to Chelsea in January 2018.

He told the Racing Post: “Olivier Giroud appears to be one of the most famous stars associated with Spurs and I am sure that there are a number of clubs that deal with the French world champion.

“I like Giroud. I know he misses some, but he also evaluates them, which tells me he knows where to find space in the box to collect opportunities.

“Indeed, it gets better with age.”

Giroud was heavily involved in moving to Inter Milan in January, with his agent apparently discussing personal terms with the Serie A giants.

On Friday, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had indicated that he would let the striker out of France, even if the club did not sign a replacement this month.

He said: “Nothing has been done yet. At Ollie, the situation is like this: if it is right for everyone and primarily we as a club, we will check whether he can leave the club.

“He was a great professional who continued to train professionally without many opportunities.

“But I still have to make a decision for the football club. Everyone’s talking about it so I don’t talk around the bush.

“I think his agent spoke to the club, but until everything is done, he’s a Chelsea player.”