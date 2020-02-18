[chelsea-thinking-of-summertime-bid-for-speedy-vienna-wonderkid-melih-ibrahimoglu,-who-has-been-dubbed-‘the-new-mesut-ozil’-thanks-to-his-technical-means]

Chelsea are taking into consideration a summer time shift for Swift Vienna sensation Melih Ibrahimoglu, stories declare.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Blues are all set to struggle it out with Italian golf equipment Roma and Sampdoria to indication the 19-yr-aged, who has been dubbed ‘the new Mesut Ozil‘ due to his eyesight and technological means on the ball.

Getty – Contributor Ibrahimoglu (right) has dazzled in Immediate Vienna’s next workforce this period

Chelsea supporter in offended rant at Frank Lampard immediately after Guy United defeat

Ibrahimoglu has shined for the Rapid Vienna next staff this period with a string of fantastic shows, scoring four plans in 11 matches in the Austrian Regional League.

The playmaker has also represented Austria at Beneath-20 amount and it is believed he could be readily available for a slice-value rate, with his latest deal expiring in the summer time of 2021.

Stamford Bridge chiefs think they could strike a offer for the proficient younger midfielder for a payment in the area of £3million.

Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £33.6m forward of next period, with the Morocco international set to website link up with Frank Lampard’s facet in July.

And ex-Netherlands forward Andy van der Meyde has questioned Ziyech’s selection to sign up for the Blues, saying he could have joined a more ‘stable’ club.

“The Eredivisie is a training social gathering for Ziyech”, the former Everton ace explained to Dutch outlet VTBL.“It tends to make perception that he wanting for a new workforce. You need that as a major athlete.

“I just didn’t hope him to go to Chelsea. I really don’t believe it is a major crew nor a steady club. I would have predicted Bayern Munich or anyone of that size.

“Of class, it could be that the hierarchy down below Liverpool variations if Manchester Metropolis are genuinely punished [by UEFA] and maybe Chelsea will reward from it and they will participate in for the leading trophies, but then once again, if they play, I do not consider: “Wow, I’ll keep at house and watch”.’

Chelsea have also been linked with a major-revenue summer season swoop for Jadon Sancho, the England winger now starring week in, week out for Borussia Dortmund.