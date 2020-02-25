Chelsea – three Bay Munich

Serge Gnabry's double encouraged Bayern Munich when 10-person Chelsea humbled three- in the 1st leg of the Champions League in the past 16 attracts at Stamford Bridge.

Gnabry, who scored 4 aims versus the Spurs in a seven-two victory in the group stage in October, scored an exquisite rapidly double (51, 54) to place Bayern in command right before Robert Lewandowski included a 3rd (76 ) when the Bundesliga champions beat Frank The Lampard team.

Marcos Alonso was expelled 6 minutes in advance of time for an agitated arm to complete a miserable night time for the hosts.

The outcome leaves Chelsea with a monumental process in the 2nd leg on March 18, and Jorginho will also be missing immediately after picking up a reserve from the 2nd 50 %.

A lot more to comply with …