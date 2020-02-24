chelsea-transfer-information:-ajax-star-hakim-ziyech-indicators-5-12-months-at-stamford-bridge-in-advance-of-summertime-go

Hakim Ziyech has signed a five-calendar year contract at Chelsea ahead of his summer time move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues announced before this month they experienced agreed a £33m deal for the remarkably-rated Ajax starlet, matter to him agreeing particular terms.

Getty Illustrations or photos Hakim Ziyech has agreed a 5-year deal with Chelsea

The Morocco winger, who will officially sign up for the Blues on July 1, has now place agreed all those conditions and instructed Chelsea’s internet site: “I am delighted and proud to have signed for this sort of a massive club as Chelsea.

“I am wanting forward to subsequent year and hope we can achieve good factors together.”

Ziyech, who is Frank Lampard’s initial signing as Chelsea boss, has laid on much more than 20 ambitions in every single of the last three seasons, and scored 49 times for the Dutch aspect.

He is seen as a substitute for Eden Hazard, who left for Authentic Madrid past summer months.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia included: “We are delighted Hakim will be signing up for us, obtaining been a crucial concentrate on of the club’s in this very last window.

“He has consistently been a person of the most perilous attacking gamers in Europe in recent many years, which we noticed first-hand in our two video games versus Ajax in the Champions League.

“We desire Hakim and Ajax all the greatest for the relaxation of the period and appear forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.”