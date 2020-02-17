[Chelsea transfer news: Blues ramp up summertime transfer programs with Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino poised to sign up for in £23million deal]

Chelsea are reportedly poised to finish a £23million deal for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino this summer months.

The Blues, who experienced their transfer ban lifted in advance of the January window, have by now agreed a deal £36.7m transfer to signal Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in the near time.

Getty Images Matias Vecino is on Chelsea’s radar

The Every day Specific assert previous Chelsea boss Antonio Conte desires to offload the Uruguay global to fund his own transfer options ahead of the 2020/21 marketing campaign.

Everton are also considered to be interested in tying up a deal for Vecino, who has used seven seasons in Italy.

The Leading League giants are also fascinated in signing Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation Jadon Sancho.

The previous Manchester City youngster is predicted to depart Sign Iduna Park in the summer time, and could become the most high-priced English player in heritage.

Speaking to talkSPORT final 7 days, German soccer reporter Kevin Hatchard mentioned his perception that the England winger is quickly truly worth £118m in advance of the future transfer window.

Jadon Sancho ‘one of the most enjoyable skills in Europe and well worth €140million’ , claims German football specialist Kevin Hatchard

“The finances for Dortmund make feeling we’ve seen them do that with Ousmane Dembele, they will provide gamers on if they get the suitable rate for them,” he informed The Sporting activities Bar.

“The Leading League is a likelihood and I feel Chelsea would be fascinated and he’s got a tender location for them.

“Personally I imagine if anyone bid in the area of €140m, I think that’s a truthful value.

“If you search at what players go for now, and at the actuality Dortmund agreed a new deal with him and that several golf equipment will go for him, I never believe €140m is unreasonable.”