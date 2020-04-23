Chelsea Transfer News: Callum Hudson-Odoi tells Jadon Sancho to reject Manchester United

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho are close friends (photo: Getty)

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea star, urged Jadon Sancho to refuse moving to Manchester United in favor of moving to Stamford Bridge.

The Dortmund star is expected to end her three-year stay in Germany this summer when she wants to return to England.

Manchester United is thought to be leading the race for the Dortmund star, but CHelsea and Liverpool are ready to compete for his signature.

Chelsea has gained a reputation in producing young players since the appointment of Frank Lampard, and Hudson-Odoi has signed a new contract at the club since his arrival.

Winger is part of the promising English generation that Sancho fronts, and Hudson-Odoi, who is a close friend of the winger, says he “loves” seeing him in Chelsea.

Sancho is valued at 120 million pounds (Photo: Getty)

“Me and Sancho are very close, we talk every other day, always seeing how we are doing and how we are doing,” Hudson-Odoi told Michael Dapaah.

“We ensure that we are both well, of course it is amazing and has a great season.

“We always take care of ourselves. Of course, he is a great player, I love playing with him – he is a great player to play with.

“We’ve also played in England over the centuries, so the link was always available.

More: football



“Sometimes I played against him in Youth Cup matches or we played with each other in the England team, the connection always existed and we always loved playing with each other

“The way we play with each other, we know where they are on the field every time and we love to play with each other.

“I don’t know (if he comes). Of course I would love to come to Chelsea.

“We’ve had great cooperation all the time, the way we play with each other is amazing. If it came, the link would still be there. “

MORE: Fred greets Bruno Fernandes for saving Manchester United season