Chelsea troll fans about lack of transfers with cheeky announcement of a new shirt sponsor

Chelsea pranked his own fans on social media by teasing the signings of “Three” just to announce a new shirt sponsor.

The Blues have not yet signed this transfer window, although their ban has been lifted, and time is running out, just a week in January.

But in the midst of the hectic negotiations that are likely to take place behind the scenes, the Chelsea social media team still found time for some fun …

The club tweeted: “You wait 24 days for a signature and then three come!”

In fact, Chelsea unveiled its new kit sponsor, and Three took over Yokohama Tires the following season.

This marks the end of five years in which the Japanese company will take on the Chelsea shirt as part of a £ 200m deal signed in 2015.

“It’s a big deal for us to work with Three,” said Blues boss Frank Lampard.

“They are leaders in their field, a great brand. I am certainly very satisfied and as an association we are very satisfied. They are leaders in 5G, so it is very exciting for us as an association to work with them in the future.

“We are looking forward to it.”

Getty Images – Getty

Chelsea has signed a first three-year contract with Three

When it comes to transfers, Chelsea remains on the lookout for a striker linked to Edinson Cavani and a possible injury break for Tammy Abraham.

Lampard added: “I think the impetus to hire a striker or player who may be able to end the opportunities we create is here. We have to be honest.”

“If you create 20 chances of a game and don’t score enough goals, it can be critical.” I don’t think it will absolutely change that, but Tammy was our main target, so yes, it’s very relevant.

“I think there is a choice (on the transfer market), but it is not the ideal window. History has proven that.”

“I think it’s about making the choice of the player we can include, considering what is available.

“The club knows and the games show that, my thoughts on it. So we have to see how it works between now and the end of the window. “