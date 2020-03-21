Chelsea urged to indicator Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho by club legend John Terry

John Terry thinks Jadon Sancho would be a ‘great addition’ to the Chelsea squad this summertime.

The Blues have been linked with a transfer for the England international following his sensational year in the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho is a person of Europe’s very best youthful talents

The 19-yr-previous had 14 goals and 15 assists for Borussia Dortmund prior to the coronavirus pandemic pressured the suspension of the league.

Chelsea legend Terry thinks Sancho would be a big asset to Frank Lampard’s side.

Terry told Frank Khalid: “I think the youthful lads have demonstrated their probable.

“We spoke at the commence of the time about the likes of Tammy and Mason coming into the squad and they’ve proven that they are able of enjoying.

John Terry has been the assistant at Aston Villa due to the fact 2018

“I believe Sancho is one particular of the most effective younger gamers in the earth at the minute, so he’d be a fantastic addition to the Chelsea squad.

“It would make us much better as properly but the ones that have appear by way of, the Billy Gilmours, Tammy, Mason, Reece, it is limitless is not it? There have been so lots of positives this year.

“So I assume each individual Chelsea enthusiast, since I came by means of the ranks, that’s all Chelsea followers required to see: the youth group players and the more youthful generation coming by means of and generating their initial team debuts.

“We’ve witnessed that in abundance this calendar year.”

Sancho is one particular of the brightest younger talents in earth football and Dortmund are not likely to be inclined to allow him go away cheaply.

Studies propose that it may value as considerably as £120million to deliver him back to England.