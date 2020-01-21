Chelsea vs. Arsenal live stream: team news, kick-off time, TV channels and how to watch Premier League matches

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will meet in the Premier League mid-week this week.
Chelsea lost in Newcastle on Saturday while Arsenal was held at home by Sheffield United.
Both will want to fight back when they meet at Stamford Bridge.
Getty Images – Getty
Mikel Arteta’s arsenal meets Chelsea this week
Chelsea v Arsenal: date and kick-off time
The Premier League tie will take place on Tuesday 21 January and will start at 8:15 p.m. UK time.
Chelsea defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the second half last month. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners the lead before the blues struck back thanks to Jorginho and Tammy Abraham.
Arsenal haven’t won on Stamford Bridge since October 2011 when Robin van Persie’s hat-trick led to a 5-3 win.
Chelsea v Arsenal: TV station and live stream
The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 7.30 p.m.
If you are an EE phone customer, you can view it for free. EE customers can sign up for a three month FREE trial at BT Sport – just send an SMS to SPORT to 150.
This allows you to watch TV on your phone and receive programs on your television using the service.
Despite Chelsea defeat, Frank Lampard sees no transfers in January
latest
Man United coy on Fernandes, Arsenal star wanted, Mbappe welcomes Liverpool “machine”
crisis
“You can’t trust Martial” – Ince names the two strikers who have to buy United
the information
Sheffield United – Man City Stream: team news, kick-off time, channel and how to watch
NEWS
Man United current: Fernandes deal is nearing completion, Grealish decides to transfer
explained
Why are Premier League games starting this week at unusual times?
LATEST
Liverpool’s news live: Mbappe is driving transfer rumors, Reds “do not plan” Werner bid
Busted flush?
The Arsenal legend claims more than £ 350,000 a week for Ozil after seeing damn statistics
JOSE SPEAKS
Mourinho asked if he had trained with Danny Rose
Action at the highest level
Premier League games: full-length dates, kick-off times and results
Approved
Premier League contracts: Each signature in the transfer window for January 2020
Chelsea v Arsenal: team news
Chelsea will hand over a late fitness test to Reece James after the 20-year-old full-back had a knee problem in Saturday’s 1-0 loss in Newcastle.
Full-back Marcos Alonso is fit again after a thigh injury and will be in the squad.
Arsenal have to do without suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again for the short trip through London.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos may be injured while Reiss Nelson, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers are injured.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: match statistics
- Chelsea want to finish the Premier League double against Arsenal for the fifth time (2005/06, 2009/10, 2012/13 and 2015/16). Only Liverpool (5) and Man Utd (5) have done this five times against the Gunners.
- Arsenal have not had any wins in their last seven Premier League away games against Chelsea (D1 L6) since their 5-3 win in October 2011. However, no team has won more Premier League away games at Stamford Bridge than the Gunners (7).
- This is the ninth meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal in a Premier League game that starts at 7 p.m. or later. Six of the previous eight games were a tie, with Chelsea winning 1-0 in March 1993 and Arsenal 3-1 in December 2010.
- In all competitions, Chelsea has lost six home games this season, most recently in the 1994/95 season (7) at Stamford Bridge.
- Arsenal have won only one of their last 10 Premier League away games (D6 L3), despite being unbeaten in their last five games on the road (W1 D4).
- Chelsea have already lost as many Premier League games this season as they have lost to Maurizio Sarri the previous season (eight losses).
- Arsenal has lost 13 points from Premier League positions this season, more than half since Mikel Arteta was appointed manager in December (7).
- In all competitions, Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal scored nine goals in 10 starts for the club. Martinelli wants to be the first 18-year-old to score for the Gunners in consecutive Premier League games since Nicolas Anelka in January 1998.
- Frank Lampard wants to be the first English Chelsea coach to play the league double against Arsenal after Dave Sexton in 1969-70.
- Only Norwich City (6,245) gave players aged 21 or younger more Premier League minutes this season than Chelsea (5,736) and Arsenal (4,091).