Chelsea vs. Arsenal live stream: team news, kick-off time, TV channels and how to watch Premier League matches

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will meet in the Premier League mid-week this week.

Chelsea lost in Newcastle on Saturday while Arsenal was held at home by Sheffield United.

Both will want to fight back when they meet at Stamford Bridge.

Getty Images – Getty

Mikel Arteta’s arsenal meets Chelsea this week

Chelsea v Arsenal: date and kick-off time

The Premier League tie will take place on Tuesday 21 January and will start at 8:15 p.m. UK time.

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the second half last month. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners the lead before the blues struck back thanks to Jorginho and Tammy Abraham.

Arsenal haven’t won on Stamford Bridge since October 2011 when Robin van Persie’s hat-trick led to a 5-3 win.

Chelsea v Arsenal: TV station and live stream

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 7.30 p.m.

If you are an EE phone customer, you can view it for free. EE customers can sign up for a three month FREE trial at BT Sport – just send an SMS to SPORT to 150.

This allows you to watch TV on your phone and receive programs on your television using the service.

Despite Chelsea defeat, Frank Lampard sees no transfers in January

Chelsea v Arsenal: team news

Chelsea will hand over a late fitness test to Reece James after the 20-year-old full-back had a knee problem in Saturday’s 1-0 loss in Newcastle.

Full-back Marcos Alonso is fit again after a thigh injury and will be in the squad.

Arsenal have to do without suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again for the short trip through London.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos may be injured while Reiss Nelson, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers are injured.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: match statistics