chelsea-vs-bayern-munich-confirmed-crew-information:-frank-lampard-helps-make-final-decision-on-tammy-abraham-vs-olivier-giroud-for-champions-league-clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named the similar starting XI which defeat Tottenham for the Champions League past-16 clash with Bayern Munich.

That indicates the two goalscorers from that two-one victory – Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso – retain their places in the group as the German champions pay a visit to Stamford Bridge.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Giroud and Alonso ended up the heroes for Chelsea on Saturday

Tammy Abraham continues to be on the bench, regardless of returning to exercise, although Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willian also go on to be omitted from the setting up XI.

The Blues will likely line-up with a back five, as Lampard expects to take in lots of force from the website visitors.

“We’ve acquired gamers with Champions League expertise in this team, as effectively as young gamers in the early stages of their careers, especially in the Champions League,” Lampard said.

“They have to understand why I retain speaking about the stages going up, and what the mindset concentrations are.

Tony Cascarino hails Chelsea for agreeing deal for Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech – ‘He’s got EVERYTHING’

“A major part of my work is to demonstrate to the players that over two legs we require to be at our optimum.

“Going into the game we need to make certain each and every box is ticked in the two game titles. We just cannot get caught up in video game moments.

“After the video game, we will possibly put up with. Bayern Munich are an extraordinary side with the ball.

“They’ve bought some genuinely proficient gamers who continue to keep the ball and use the ball nicely. If we have to endure, we have to experience. Which is our position more than the upcoming two games.”

AFP or licensors Lampard is aware Chelsea are the underdogs against Bayern

Verified XIs

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Barkley, Giroud.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Abraham, Willian, Pedro, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Gilmour.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski.

Subs: Odriozola, Coutinho, Goretzka, Lucas, Tolisso, Ulreich, Zirkzee.