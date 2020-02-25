Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to enjoy Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, Tv set Channel and talkSPORT protection

Chelsea host Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League Round of 16 clash tonight.

The Blues, who gained the Europa League past season, edged out Ajax in the team phase to make it into the knockout section.

Bayern, in the meantime, have been superb in Europe so far this season, topping Group B with six wins from 6.

Chelsea past faced Bayern in the 2013 UEFA Tremendous Cup, shedding on penalties in Prague.

Getty Photos Frank Lampard’s Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16

Info

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Day and time

The Champions League Spherical of 16 very first leg will choose spot on Tuesday, February 25.

It will kick off at 8pm Uk time, that is 9pm in Italy, and is becoming held at the Stamford Bridge.

The next leg will just take put on Wednesday, March 18 at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Tv channel and live stream

The match will be revealed are living on BT Sport 2, with coverage underway from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers can reside stream this match by way of the app on their laptop or computer, cell and pill devices.

Alternatively, EE cell phone customers can observe the action for No cost with a three-month demo on the BT Activity app – just textual content Activity to 150.

AFP or licensors Bayern Munich have been superb in the Champions League this time

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: talkSPORT protection

talkSPORT will have updates of the match this night, with our show starting off at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft and Jim Proudfoot will deliver you the most up-to-date motion from west London.

To tune in, just click listed here for the live stream or simply click the radio player down below.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Workforce news

Chelsea are set to be without having a number of important players, with N’Golo Kante, Pedro and Christian Pulisic amid these sidelined.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also set to miss out on out, even though Marco van Ginkel continues his restoration.

As for Bayern, they are missing financial loan signing Ivan Perisic until finally March, whilst Leon Goretzka and Niklas Sule are injured much too.

Javi Martinez is back in education but is unlikely to characteristic.