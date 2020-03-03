chelsea-vs-liverpool-live-commentary:-staff-information,-kick-off-time-and-complete-protection-of-fa-cup-clash-at-stamford-bridge

Premier League massive guns Chelsea and Liverpool will go head-to-head in the FA Cup fifth round tonight.

Chelsea, who won the historic competitiveness in 2018, knocked out Hull in the very last round but have been in patchy variety all year.

Liverpool, in the meantime, have missing two of their last 3 online games with their stellar season just coming under strain for the to start with time.

Getty Chelsea just take on Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round tonight

The Reds will be eager to get again on observe and see off Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this night.

The Anfield giants have not won the cup given that that Steven Gerrard-inspired triumph above West Ham in 2006.

But their aim on proclaiming Leading League glory this expression will most likely indicate Jurgen Klopp will rotate his ranks in west London which could give Chelsea the edge.

Frank Lampard received the FA Cup 4 instances as a player and will know victory tonight will make his Chelsea side one particular of this season’s favourites to go all the way.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to hear

The cup clash will get under way at 7: 45pm on Tuesday, March 3.

Whole commentary from Stamford Bridge will be dwell on talkSPORT, with our protection commencing at 7pm.

Mark Saggers will provide you all the establish-up in advance of handing about to Sam Matterface and Danny Mills for our live and exceptional commentary.

To tune in, just click right here for the stay stream or click on the radio player down below.

You can also listen by means of the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For extra details about how to hear Reside on talkSPORT click in this article.

Liverpool followers describes why he is Glad his side’s unbeaten operate was ended by Watford

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Staff information

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard: “We will go for victory. It is Liverpool, our lovers are coming in the FA Cup to test to overturn the most effective group in the land.

“It doesn’t suggest I could possibly not modify a couple of people today. There could be some thing for freshness of legs or a few of unique choices.

“I will not decide on a crew to casually give minutes, I’ll handle it like I would any Premier League recreation.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian: “It’s so important mainly because it’s the up coming a person, and the up coming recreation is usually the most important, as we say in the dressing space. It’s the only game we have to be centered 100 per cent.

“It’s a final mainly because we require to win there and we know there’s no more replays, so we have to end the activity in London. Chelsea is enjoying at dwelling with their lovers and of course they want to get the get as properly.

“But we are a seriously sturdy squad – it does not issue the players that enjoy, everybody wants to be concerned and wants to exhibit that we are on a fantastic degree.

“Also the very last match in the Premier League was not the ideal, so we [need to] come back again all over again as sturdy as feasible and get a excellent consequence there on Tuesday.

Getty Visuals – Getty Chelsea and Liverpool are set to encounter off the FA Cup

Chelsea vs Liverpool: What has been reported?

Andreas Christensen will overlook the cup tie just after buying up a knock.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be handed a chance in intention obtaining been ignored in modern weeks.

Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all continue to sidelined.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is suit once more soon after recovering from the knock which observed him miss Saturday’s shock league defeat at Watford.

James Milner is also back again soon after sitting down out two matches with a insignificant muscle mass injuries but fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri continue to be absent.

The Reds are probable to rotate their squad at Stamford Bridge with Adrian, Sepp van den Berg, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi established to commence.