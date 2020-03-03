chelsea-vs-liverpool-stay:-verified-team-information,-kick-off-time-and-whole-commentary-of-fa-cup-clash-at-stamford-bridge

Leading League huge guns Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the FA Cup fifth spherical tonight.

Chelsea, who won the historic opposition in 2018, knocked out Hull in the previous spherical but have been in patchy variety all year.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have misplaced two of their last three video games with their stellar year just coming under pressure for the first time.

GETTY Stamford Bridge plays host to the FA Cup clash tonight

cup tie

The Reds will be eager to get again on observe and see off Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this night.

The Anfield giants have not received the cup since that Steven Gerrard-influenced triumph about West Ham in 2006.

But their concentrate on boasting Leading League glory this phrase will very likely necessarily mean Jurgen Klopp will rotate his ranks in west London which could give Chelsea the edge.

Frank Lampard gained the FA Cup four moments as a participant and will know victory tonight will make his Chelsea facet one of this season’s favourites to go all the way.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to listen

The cup clash will get below way at 7: 45pm on Tuesday, March three.

Entire commentary from Stamford Bridge will be stay on talkSPORT, with our protection beginning at 7pm.

Mark Saggers will convey you all the develop-up just before handing above to Sam Matterface and Danny Mills for our reside and unique commentary.

To tune in, just click here for the stay stream or click on the radio participant below.

You can also pay attention via the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For far more details about how to hear Stay on talkSPORT click right here.

Liverpool fans describes why he is Happy his side’s unbeaten operate was ended by Watford

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Crew news

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard: “We will go for victory. It is Liverpool, our supporters are coming in the FA Cup to check out to overturn the greatest group in the land.

“It does not necessarily mean I may well not alter a couple of people today. There could be a thing for freshness of legs or a few of unique possibilities.

“I will not decide a staff to casually give minutes, I’ll take care of it like I would any Leading League sport.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian: “It’s so crucial since it is the subsequent one, and the next video game is generally the most essential, as we say in the dressing place. It’s the only sport we have to be concentrated 100 for each cent.

“It’s a ultimate simply because we have to have to get there and we know there’s no far more replays, so we have to finish the video game in London. Chelsea is taking part in at property with their lovers and of course they want to get the win as nicely.

“But we are a seriously robust squad – it doesn’t make any difference the players that enjoy, everyone desires to be concerned and wishes to exhibit that we are on a very good level.

“Also the previous sport in the Premier League was not the most effective, so we [need to] come back again once more as powerful as achievable and get a great outcome there on Tuesday.

Getty Images – Getty Chelsea and Liverpool are set to confront off the FA Cup

Chelsea vs Liverpool: What has been claimed?

Andreas Christensen misses the cup tie following choosing up a knock but Kepa Arrizabalaga is handed a likelihood in objective having been disregarded in the latest weeks.

Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all even now sidelined.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is fit all over again immediately after recovering from the knock which observed him overlook Saturday’s surprise league defeat at Watford.

James Milner is also back on the bench soon after sitting out two matches with a insignificant muscle mass damage although the likes of Adrian, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi start out.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Gilmour, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Giroud, Pedro.

Subs: Caballero, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Mount, Anjorin, Batshuayi.

Liverpool: Adrian, Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Lallana, Minamino, Jones, Mane, Origi.

Subs Lonergan, Matip, Chirivella, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain.