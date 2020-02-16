[chelsea-vs-manchester-united-predicted-xi:-ighalo-anticipated-to-function]

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 29: David de Gea of Manchester United appears to be like on for the duration of the Carabao Cup Semi Ultimate match in between Manchester Town and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Picture by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Pictures)

Manchester United facial area however an additional litmus exam on Monday when they journey to Stamford Bridge, a stadium in which they’ve traditionally struggled to win.

Marcus Rashford scored a spectacular cost-free-kick winner to knock Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup previous time out, but United will be with out their range 10 this time due to injuries.

New signing Bruno Fernandes is in line to make his first absent get started for the club after impressing fans and critics with his general performance versus Wolves at Aged Trafford.

Manchester City’s Champions League ban may perhaps have produced it easier for United to qualify for Europe now, but Ole Gunnar Solskjær will continue to be keen to finish in the top rated 4 in his first full time as United manager. Mauricio Pochettino is also incessantly being linked with the Aged Trafford occupation.

When Chelsea will be missing vital players like Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Monday night’s recreation will also appear much too early for United’s Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Paul Pogba.

With Solskjær dropping a trace that Ighalo could make his initially overall look, let’s get a glance at the Red Devils’ probable starting off XI for the match:

GK: David de Gea

David de Gea has occur below major criticism around the previous pair of a long time many thanks to some significant-profile problems, but the Spaniard has slowly been returning to his very best this period.

In previous matches in opposition to City and Wolves, the 29-calendar year-outdated pulled off some head-bending saves, generating his situation for remaining Spain’s range one at the 2020 Euros ahead of Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The two Spanish keepers will go head-to-head on Monday, and Luis Enrique will absolutely be holding a close eye on the duo.