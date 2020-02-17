[Chelsea vs Manchester United stay stream: How to watch Leading League fixture – Television channel, kick-off time, workforce information]

The inaugural Leading League winter split will come to an end tonight when Chelsea and Manchester United facial area off at Stamford Bridge.

Each sides have had 16 days off considering the fact that their very last outings on February one.

Chelsea drew two-2 at Leicester final time out although United have been held to a goalless draw by Wolves.

The Purple Devils go into this evening’s clash 6 points at the rear of the Blues and know that they’ll will need a gain to continue to keep their best 4 hopes alive.

Getty Photographs – Getty Guy United star Marcus Rashford has scored four ambitions against Chelsea this year

Chelsea vs Male United: Day and kick-off time

The Premier League tie will be held on Monday, February 17 and will kick-off at 8pm.

The two sides have currently fulfilled two times this year with United winning on equally events.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace in their stunning 4- victory on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and he did so yet again in their Carabao Cup fourth spherical get.

This fixture finished 2-2 very last year just after Ross Barkley scored a 90th-minute equaliser for the Blues.

Chelsea vs Male United: Tv set channel and dwell stream

The video game is staying broadcast on Sky Sports activities Leading League and Sky Sporting activities Primary Celebration from 7pm.

Sky Athletics consumers can are living stream this through the app utilizing their cell, pill or personal computer devices.

If not, you can obtain a Sky Sports activities Day Move from NowTV for £8.99.

getty Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are set to face off in the Monday night time football

Chelsea vs Man United: Match stats

Chelsea have shed just a person of their past 17 Premier League dwelling video games versus Manchester United (W10 D6), and are unbeaten in their last 6 because a two-three loss in October 2012.

Next their 4- victory at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, Man Utd are searching to safe their first league double in excess of Chelsea because the 1987-88 campaign.

Manchester United have presently won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup this year – the past workforce to get absent at Chelsea two times in the exact same season were Liverpool in 2011-12.

This is the 11th time in top rated-flight record that Chelsea and Manchester United are conference on a Monday – the Blues have won none of the former 10 (D4 L6) with the very last such video game ending – in December 2015.

Manchester United have shed each of their past three Premier League video games in London, each and every time by a -two scoreline (two vs Arsenal, 1 vs West Ham). The Crimson Devils have not dropped 4 consecutive league online games in the capital because a operate of five in between April 1973-January 1974.

Chelsea are winless in a few Premier League online games (D2 L1), last going four with no a earn in the level of competition in May possibly 2016.

Manchester United have taken just 4 details from 15 available in the Premier League so much in 2020 – only Crystal Palace (3) have earned less.

Manchester United have failed to rating in 4 of their final five Premier League online games, like each individual of the very last a few in a row. They very last unsuccessful to rating in 4 consecutive league video games again in April 1989.

Chelsea have experienced 186 extra shots than they’ve confronted in the Leading League this period (407-221) – coming into the weekend’s games, only Gentleman City (310) have a bigger this kind of change in the competitors this expression.

8 of Tammy Abraham’s 13 Leading League ambitions this time have specified Chelsea the lead in a match – no other player’s ambitions has set their facet forward additional often this term.

Ray Parlour claims it’s time for Manchester United to market Paul Pogba

Chelsea vs Gentleman United: Team news

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham faces a late physical fitness check forward of tonight’s clash.

The England striker skipped various instruction periods previous 7 days as he proceeds to battle an ankle trouble and will be assessed late on.

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will both skip out, with neither person match in good shape irrespective of being in schooling.

United’s deadline-working day signing Odion Ighalo will be part of their squad for the to start with time.

Ighalo joined on loan until the finish of the time on January 31 but has not been teaching at Carrington thanks to considerations about the coronavirus pursuing his move from China.

Nemanja Matic is available again following lacking the attract with Wolves through suspension, but Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe continue to be sidelined.