[chelsea-vs-manchester-united-verified-teams:-odion-ighalo-designed-to-wait-for-debut,-tammy-abraham-not-fit-ample-to-be-in-squad]

Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both had significant conclusions to make with their line-ups as their sides face each individual other in the Leading League on Monday.

The video game could have severe implications on the race for Champions League soccer with the present gap concerning Chelsea in fourth and Manchester United in ninth at just 6 points.

Getty – Contributor Odion Ighalo moved to Manchester United on financial loan in January

The clash at Stamford Bridge is the initially time Odion Ighalo is eligible to participate in for the Crimson Devils considering the fact that his deadline day bank loan signing.

Ighalo wasn’t in a position to join up with his teammates in Dubai owing to fears border controls might transform for persons who have recently been in China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He has experienced two weeks to get up to pace but Solskjaer created the choice to go away the striker on the bench with Anthony Martial likely to lead the line.

Tammy Abraham was one particular player Lampard was sweating on the physical fitness of going into the match adhering to a knock he suffered towards Arsenal at the conclusion of January.

The England striker was not in good shape sufficient to be in the squad regardless of instruction on Friday with Michy Batshuayi setting up up entrance.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped for Chelsea’s previous Leading League match towards Leicester and remained on the bench for the match at Stamford Bridge with Willy Caballero preserving his put.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was also the other noteworthy absentee from Lampard’s squad with Pedro and Willian established to line-up on possibly flank.

In this article is how equally groups line-up for Monday’s match:

Chelsea: Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Willian, Pedro, Kovacic, Batshuayi, James, Azpilicueta. Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Barkley, Zouma, Giroud, Mount, Tomori.

Manchester United: De Gea, Bailly, Maguire, Martial, Fred, Fernandes, James, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Williams. Subs: Romero, Jones, Mata, Pereira, Dalot, Ighalo, Greenwood