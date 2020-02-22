[chelsea-vs-tottenham-live-commentary:-exclusive-coverage,-are-living-stream,-kick-off-time-and-staff-information-as-lampard-and-mourinho-meet-up-with]

It is Grasp vs Apprentice this weekend as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham check out Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in GameDay’s blockbuster clash.

talkSPORT will be at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime for this substantial Leading League London derby.

Getty Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head this weekend

It is fitting for a grudge match of this magnitude to commence what is a heavyweight impressive on talkSPORT, with the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury title match coming to you dwell from Las Vegas overnight.

But right before that it’s Lampard vs Mourinho, two males who relished massive successes although player and supervisor at Chelsea, but a great deal has transformed given that their heyday in the mid-noughties.

Lampard is now in the hotseat in west London although Mourinho has moved north to grow to be Spurs manager.

Just a level and a spot independent these two in the desk in advance of kick-off and the race for a major-4 end is genuinely heating up, specially presented Manchester City’s Champions League ban.

A Willian double gave Chelsea a 2- earn in the reverse fixture just prior to Christmas exactly where Son Heung-Min was also sent off.

But who will win this weekend’s intriguing tie? talkSPORT will be your only position to uncover out.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: How to hear

The Premier League clash will get underway at 12: 30pm on Saturday, February 22.

Entire commentary from Stamford Bridge will be exclusively live on talkSPORT, with our protection setting up at 11am.

Reshmin Chowdhury will deliver you all the develop-up before handing around to Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce for our live and exceptional commentary.

To tune in, just click here for the are living stream or click on the radio player underneath.

You can also hear by way of the talkSPORT App, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For additional details about how to pay attention Live on talkSPORT click listed here.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Match stats

Chelsea have received their very last two Premier League game titles in opposition to Tottenham, final winning three in a row in March 2006, when they were managed by present-day Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham have gained just a single of their previous 33 away game titles towards Chelsea in all competitions (D11 L21), a 3-1 gain in April 2018 in a Leading League fixture.

The away facet has gained three of the final 5 Leading League conferences between Chelsea and Spurs (L2), with that occurring just the moment in the prior 23 online games (W1 D9 L13).

Chelsea have dropped seven dwelling online games in all competitions this time – they very last lost extra at Stamford Bridge in a single campaign back in 1985/86 (8).

Chelsea are winless in 4 Leading League games (D2 L2), previous acquiring a for a longer period such run in the competitiveness involving Oct-December 2012 (seven video games).

Tottenham have gained 499 major-flight away games, and could come to be the seventh group to attain 500 wins on the highway immediately after Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

In the Leading League, Spurs supervisor Jose Mourinho has won 79 games at Stamford Bridge, all all through his two spells as Chelsea supervisor – on the other hand, as an absent venue he is but to get there in a few makes an attempt (D1 L2), only handling a lot more usually at St James’ Park (7) without the need of profitable absent from residence.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard – who designed 140 Leading League appearances under Jose Mourinho – beat him in their 1st league managerial conference back in December 2019. Only a person manager has ever won his initial two league video games versus Mourinho – Boavista’s Jaime Pacheco in September 2001.

Only Arsane Wenger (106) and Harry Redknapp (39) have gained a lot more Premier League London derbies as professionals than Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho (37). Mourinho has the very best get ratio of any supervisor to have managed in 20 or additional (37 wins in 56 video games, 66 per cent).

20 of Tottenham’s 43 Premier League ambitions this period have been scored by the hurt duo Harry Kane (11) and Son Heung-Min (nine) – the up coming maximum goalscorer for Spurs is Dele Alli on 7.

Getty Pictures – Getty Chelsea star Willian scored two times versus Tottenham in December

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Group information

Chelsea are established to be without N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tammy Abraham and Andreas Christensen should be fit in spite of a slight troubles whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek could perform his initially minutes of the period.

Jorginho is one particular yellow card away from a two-match suspension.

Tottenham’s accidents are constructing up with Son joining Harry Kane on the remedy desk.

Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth also continue being out of motion.