[chelsea-vs-tottenham-live-commentary:-giroud-lashes-residence-opener-at-stamford-bridge]

It’s Learn vs Apprentice this weekend as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham visit Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in GameDay’s blockbuster clash.

talkSPORT will be at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime for this massive Premier League London derby.

It is fitting for a grudge match of this magnitude to get started what is a heavyweight magnificent on talkSPORT, with the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury title match coming to you stay from Las Vegas right away.

But right before that it’s Lampard vs Mourinho, two adult men who liked substantial successes even though participant and supervisor at Chelsea, but a whole lot has adjusted due to the fact their heyday in the mid-noughties.

Getty Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head this weekend

Chelsea vs Tottenham: How to hear

The Leading League clash will get underway at 12: 30pm on Saturday, February 22.

Whole commentary from Stamford Bridge will be solely reside on talkSPORT, with our protection starting up at 11am.

Reshmin Chowdhury will convey you all the build-up ahead of handing more than to Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce for our reside and unique commentary.

