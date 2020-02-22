[chelsea-vs-tottenham-reside-commentary:-exceptional-protection,-stream,-kick-off-time-and-team-information-as-lampard-and-mourinho-meet]

It is Grasp vs Apprentice this weekend as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham take a look at Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in GameDay’s blockbuster clash.

talkSPORT will be at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime for this big Premier League London derby.

Getty Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head this weekend

It is fitting for a grudge match of this magnitude to get started what is a heavyweight stunning on talkSPORT, with the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury title match coming to you reside from Las Vegas right away.

Lampard and Mourinho appreciated massive successes though player and manager at Chelsea, but a ton has altered because their heyday in the mid-noughties.

Lampard is now in the hotseat in west London even though Mourinho has moved north to become Spurs boss.

Just a position and a place individual these two in the table in advance of kick-off and the race for a prime-4 end is seriously heating up, especially given Manchester City’s Champions League ban.

A Willian double gave Chelsea a 2- earn in the reverse fixture just just before Christmas where Heung-Min Son was also sent off.

But who will acquire this weekend’s intriguing tie? talkSPORT will be your only location to come across out.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: How to pay attention

The Premier League clash will get underway at 12: 30pm on Saturday, February 22.

Comprehensive commentary from Stamford Bridge will be exclusively dwell on talkSPORT, with our protection starting at 11am.

Reshmin Chowdhury will bring you all the establish-up in advance of handing about to Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce for our reside and distinctive commentary.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Match stats

Chelsea have won their last two Premier League games towards Tottenham, final profitable a few in a row in March 2006, when they were managed by existing Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham have gained just 1 of their very last 33 away games against Chelsea in all competitions (D11 L21), a 3-1 acquire in April 2018 in a Premier League fixture.

The absent aspect has received 3 of the last five Leading League conferences concerning Chelsea and Spurs (L2), with that taking place just at the time in the preceding 23 video games (W1 D9 L13).

Chelsea have missing seven household game titles in all competitions this time – they very last missing more at Stamford Bridge in a one marketing campaign again in 1985/86 (8).

Chelsea are winless in 4 Premier League video games (D2 L2), very last possessing a more time these kinds of operate in the competitors between October-December 2012 (7 games).

Tottenham have gained 499 top-flight away online games, and could come to be the seventh team to attain 500 wins on the road immediately after Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

In the Leading League, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has gained 79 video games at Stamford Bridge, all through his two spells as Chelsea manager – however, as an away venue he is nevertheless to gain there in 3 makes an attempt (D1 L2), only running additional usually at St James’ Park (7) devoid of successful away from house.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard – who created 140 Leading League appearances beneath Jose Mourinho – beat him in their 1st league managerial conference back again in December 2019. Only just one supervisor has ever gained his initially two league online games towards Mourinho – Boavista’s Jaime Pacheco in September 2001.

Only Arsane Wenger (106) and Harry Redknapp (39) have received far more Leading League London derbies as administrators than Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho (37). Mourinho has the most effective win ratio of any manager to have managed in 20 or far more (37 wins in 56 video games, 66 per cent).

20 of Tottenham’s 43 Leading League plans this time have been scored by the injured duo Harry Kane (11) and Son Heung-Min (nine) – the following best goalscorer for Spurs is Dele Alli on 7.

Getty Pictures – Getty Chelsea star Willian scored two times versus Tottenham in December

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Group news

Chelsea are established to be without N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tammy Abraham and Andreas Christensen must be in shape regardless of a slight challenges when Ruben Loftus-Cheek could engage in his initially minutes of the season.

Jorginho is just one yellow card away from a two-match suspension.

Tottenham’s injuries are developing up with Son becoming a member of Harry Kane on the therapy desk.

Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth also keep on being out of motion.