[chelsea-vs-tottenham-stay-commentary:-blues-keep-on-to-gain-london-derby-as-var-admit-lo-celso-miscalculation]

It’s Grasp vs Apprentice this weekend as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham check out Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in GameDay’s blockbuster clash.

talkSPORT will be at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime for this huge Leading League London derby.

It is fitting for a grudge match of this magnitude to begin what is a heavyweight stunning on talkSPORT, with the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury title match coming to you live from Las Vegas overnight.

But before that it’s Lampard vs Mourinho, two guys who relished big successes even though participant and supervisor at Chelsea, but a large amount has modified because their heyday in the mid-noughties.

Getty Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head this weekend

Chelsea vs Tottenham: How to hear

The Leading League clash will get underway at 12: 30pm on Saturday, February 22.

Entire commentary from Stamford Bridge will be exclusively dwell on talkSPORT, with our protection commencing at 11am.

Reshmin Chowdhury will carry you all the build-up before handing around to Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce for our dwell and special commentary.

To tune in, just click right here for the live stream or simply click the radio participant underneath.